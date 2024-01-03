Police were called to an address in Worksop following reports of a “man’s sudden death” – his death is not being treated as suspicious but an investigation into what happened is ongoing, as officers extend their “thoughts” to the man’s loved ones.

Residents in the area expressed concern over social media about a heavy police presence near Talbot Road, Worksop.

One witness said the area was taped off by police for several days.

Nottinghamshire Police has since confirmed officers were called to an address in Lanchester Gardens, Worksop – off Talbot Road – shortly after 2pm on Monday, January 1, following reports of a man’s sudden death.

An investigation is ongoing.

The victim, a man aged in his forties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Investigations into what happened are ongoing and a file will be prepared for the coroner.