Police presence at Worksop address due to man's sudden death
Residents in the area expressed concern over social media about a heavy police presence near Talbot Road, Worksop.
One witness said the area was taped off by police for several days.
Nottinghamshire Police has since confirmed officers were called to an address in Lanchester Gardens, Worksop – off Talbot Road – shortly after 2pm on Monday, January 1, following reports of a man’s sudden death.
The victim, a man aged in his forties, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His death is not being treated as suspicious.
Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Investigations into what happened are ongoing and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
“Our thoughts remain with this man’s family and friends.”