Flood alerts have been issued for the River Ryton and tributaries from Lindrick Dale to Scrooby and Oldcotes Dyke from Oldcotes to Blyth – with flooding “possible” in Worksop according to the latest flooding updates.

Flooding is 'likely' in Worksop.

Over 100 flood warnings and 200 flood alerts have been issued for England as Storm Henk brings heavy rainfall across the country.

River levels across the Nottinghamshire area are expected to rise in response to rainfall on Tuesday, January 2.

Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads including Priorswell Road, Central Avenue, Steeley Lane at Worksop, Snape Lane at Serlby, Mill Lane and Great North Road at Scrooby.

Further heavy rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours.

For more updates about flooding in the area, visit check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/034WAF427

The situation is being closely monitored with Gov.uk issuing regular updates.