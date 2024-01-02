News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING

Flooding is 'possible' in Worksop after heavy rainfall

Flood alerts have been issued for the River Ryton and tributaries from Lindrick Dale to Scrooby and Oldcotes Dyke from Oldcotes to Blyth – with flooding “possible” in Worksop according to the latest flooding updates.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 12:44 GMT
Flooding is 'likely' in Worksop.Flooding is 'likely' in Worksop.
Flooding is 'likely' in Worksop.

Over 100 flood warnings and 200 flood alerts have been issued for England as Storm Henk brings heavy rainfall across the country.

River levels across the Nottinghamshire area are expected to rise in response to rainfall on Tuesday, January 2.

Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads including Priorswell Road, Central Avenue, Steeley Lane at Worksop, Snape Lane at Serlby, Mill Lane and Great North Road at Scrooby.

Read More
Appeal launched after knife-point robbery of two boys in Worksop on Christmas Da...
Most Popular

Further heavy rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours.

For more updates about flooding in the area, visit check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/034WAF427

The situation is being closely monitored with Gov.uk issuing regular updates.

It is advised to plan driving routes accordingly, with focus on avoiding low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

Related topics:Flood alertsWorksopBlyth