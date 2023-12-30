Appeal launched after knife-point robbery of two boys in Worksop on Christmas Day

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after two teenagers were robbed of their belongings on Christmas Day.

Nottinghamshire police officers have launched an appeal after a Christmas Day robbery.

The incident happened in Gateford Road in Worksop at the rear of the Romans Rest pub just after 4.15pm – Monday, December 25.

Two unknown men riding a blue motorbike wearing balaclavas and helmets demanded the two boys hand over their bags.

One of the men also threatened the boys with a knife.

Both boys handed over their bags which contained £60 in cash and some Samsung earphones.

Detectives are now carrying out a number of lines of inquiry including an extensive CCTV search to locate both suspects.

They are also appealing for the public’s help.

Detective constable Jess Allman, who is investigating the incident, said: “This was a despicable crime on two innocent boys on Christmas Day.

“The two thieves even had the audacity to wish the boys ‘a nice Christmas’ after taking by force what wasn’t theirs to take.

“We are treating this incident extremely seriously and will ensure these two offenders are dealt with.

“We are already carrying out a number of lines of inquiry and would appeal to the public for their help.

“Did you see the incident? Do you know who these two men on the blue motorbike could be?

“Any information would be much appreciated to assist inquiries.”