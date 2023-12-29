A drink-driver has been banned from the roads after police quickly responded to a tip-off from a member of the public.

Officers were made aware of a man suspected to be drink-driving in the Worksop area on Wednesday afternoon (December 27).

They located the car in Bridge Place and brought it to a stop.

On opening the car door, officers discovered an open can of alcohol in the central console and an empty can on the passenger seat.

The driver, 33-year-old Daniel White, was breathalysed at the roadside and arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

White appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (December, 28 – 2023) having pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He was found to have 117 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

White was banned from driving for 26 months and made subject of a one-year community order.

He was also fined £80 and must pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “Road safety is everyone’s responsibility and the information we receive, anonymously or otherwise, greatly helps us in being able to identify and detect offenders in our ongoing work to keep our roads safe.

“That split decision to get behind the wheel of your vehicle can not only cost your own life but an innocent member of the public’s as well and result in life-shattering consequences.”

If you suspect someone could be driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you can call the police on 101 or 999 if there's an immediate threat.