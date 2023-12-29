Nottinghamshire residents can support the NSPCC by 'recycling right' in January
For every search carried out on the recycling checker in January, Veolia, Nottinghamshire Council’s recycling and waste partner, will donate 10p to the NSPCC Nottinghamshire Hub, the UK’s children’s charity, with a commitment to contribute up to £1,000.
By downloading the free MyNotts app and using the recycling checker, residents can not only enhance their recycling knowledge but also help the NSPCC Nottinghamshire Hub, the Nottinghamshire Council chairman’s chosen charity for 2024.
The charity protects children at risk and finds the best ways of preventing abuse from happening.
All funds raised will go directly to helping children and young people in Nottinghamshire.
Recycling in the UK saves 18 million tonnes of CO2 a year and is a great way to combat climate change.
More and more people across Nottinghamshire know that putting the right items in the right bin means more of our waste gets recycled right.
The recycling checker has been developed to make sure that the wrong thing placed in a recycling bin doesn’t spoil other high quality items.
The app breaks down the items into their component parts so that residents can ensure that they recycle everything right.
Councillor John Ogle, chairman of Nottinghamshire Council said: “We can all play a part in helping our environment by reducing our waste, reusing where possible and recycling.
“Join me this January in using the recycling checker before you dispose, and in return Veolia will donate 10p each time you do a search to my chosen charity for the year the NSPCC in Nottinghamshire.”
If you’re ready to dive straight in and see how the recycling checker can help your household’s recycling habits, download the MyNotts app, available from the app store and google play store or visit www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/recyclingchecker
For more information about recycling in Nottinghamshire visit www.veolia.co.uk/nottinghamshire
Steve Newman, general manager of Veolia Nottinghamshire, said: "We want Nottinghamshire residents to make their 2024 more sustainable by choosing to reduce, reuse, and recycle correctly.
“While using the recycling checker might seem like a small change, collectively we can make a huge difference by ensuring we recycle the right things.”