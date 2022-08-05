A huge fire in Ranskill, involving around 1,000 tyres, is continuing to chuck out black smoke.

In a video shot by Colin Wilkes, who is working close to the scene, the blaze can be seen dramatically bellowing out thick black smoke into the air.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue has reported two people who were staying on the site are being treated by East Midlands Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation

The fire service was called to the blaze on an industrial site at 10:23am this morning.

There are now 10 fire engines on the scene fighting the flames, including Mansfield's aerial ladder platform (ALP).

They are also being assisted by fire servies from Derbyshire, South Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

A Nottinghamshire fire spokesperson has reminded residents to stay away from the scene. They said: “We're aware that large groups of the public are gathering near this fire.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue have been joined by neighbouring fire services as they tackle the blaze.

“Please stay away from the area for your own safety as crews continue to arrive and tackle the fire. Large quantities of smoke are issuing from the scene.”

Members of the public as far as Wakefield have reported being able to see the smoke.

More to come as we hear it.