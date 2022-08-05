Fire crews are currently dealing with a large fire involving tyres in Ranskill, which is seen to be sending up a column of black smoke.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue were called to the incident on an industrial site at 10.23am.

There are currently nine fire engines and the aerial ladder platform on the scene, along with assistance by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Around 1,000 tyres are on fire and a large black smoke plume can be seen from surrounding areas.

One resident has stated the smoke can be seen from as far as 12 miles away in Gainsborough.

Residents are being encouraged to avoid the area and to close windows and doors if they can see or smell smoke.

More details as we get them.