Councillor Emma Mcclure, who represents Anston and Woodsetts, and Councillor Jack Austin, who represents Aughton and Swallownest , have handed in their resignations to Rotherham Council.

Both councillors were elected in May as part of the Rotherham Council Conservative Group that took the party from zero to 20 representatives.

Coun Mcclure said her family circumstances have changed, adding: “Since my election in May, my family circumstances have changed leading to an increase in caring responsibilities that are regrettably incompatible with being a ward councillor.”

Councillor Jack Austin

Coun Austin cited pressures on his business for his resignation.

He added: “In the last couple of months pressures on my engineering business have increased substantially due to supply chain issues.

"Securing my business and the jobs within it now requires more foreign travel and I am unable to give the time and attention to being a Councillor that local people deserve.”

Councillor Emma Mcclure

Councillor Emily Barley, leader of the Rotherham Council Conservative Group said: “We were delighted when Emma and Jack were elected in May.

"They each brought a valuable mix of business and life experience to the role of councillor, as well as dedication to the communities they served. We are sad to lose them and wish them both the very best.”

“Emma and Jack are doing the right thing by resigning as soon as it became clear that they could not fulfil the role to the best of their abilities.

“We are now preparing for by-elections in both wards, and will shortly announce strong local candidates to replace Emma and Jack.”