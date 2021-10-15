Sir David Amess, who represents Southend West in Essex, was fatally attacked shortly after midday on Friday at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

Essex Police said a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Sir David, 69, was first elected to parliament in 1983 and represents Southend West in Essex. He leaves a wife and five children.

Conservative MP for Southend West, David Amess has been stabbed to death.

Alexander Stafford, the Rother Valley MP had described Sir Amess as an MP who had always been ‘so supportive’ and described his death as ‘horrific’.

He pledged to continue his doorstep surgery in North Anston this afternoon.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith said: “I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear of today’s tragic events.

"Sir David was a kind and warm-hearted man who went out of his way to speak to people on issues that were important to them and always went about his business with a smile on his face.

"Rest in peace Sir David, you will be greatly missed.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Sir David’s family at this incredibly sad time.

Bassetlaw District Council leader Simon Greaves said: “Absolutely devastating to learn of the death of David Amess MP.

"A man who dedicated his life to public service.