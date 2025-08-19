What's in a name? The meaning of 24 Nottinghamshire place names and their quirky origins

3 . Mansfield

There is dispute to the origins of the name Mansfield. Three conjectures have been considered - either the name was given to the nobel family of Mansfield who came over with King William the Conqueror, others indicate the name came from Manson, an Anglo Saxon word for traffic and a field meaning a place of trade, or named after the river Maun which runs through Mansfield, the town being built around the river. The market town dates back to the Domesday Book of 1086 where it was listed as Mamesfelde, which literally means "open land by the River Maun." Photo: Mansfield Chad