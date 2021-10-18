Residents can have their say over plans to transform former Dinnington College site

Plans are in place for the former Dinnington College to accept pupils from the oversubscribed Newman School, which caters for young people with SEND from ages two to 19.

A public consultation to ask the views of the public has been approved at today’s meeting of Rotherham Council’s cabinet.

The school currently has 159 pupils enrolled – above its capacity of 120 pupils.

The site.

A new secondary and post 16 site of Newman School will be created at the old Dinnington College site, which will provide space for 180 pupils.

It is hoped having the specialist school in Rotherham will help the 290 children who have been assessed as needing SEMH education in the last 18 months, as a lack of provision means they often have to travel to out-of-borough placement.

Buying the site will also allow the council to redevelop Newman Upper School in Whiston.

Students from the upper school, which is part of Rotherham’s oldest special school, will move to the Dinnington Campus, allowing the demolition of some of the existing buildings.

A further report will be submitted in January 2022 outlining the outcome of the consultation and will seek approval to proceed to a period ofstatutory consultation.

Councillor Victoria Cusworth, cabinet member for children and young people told today’s meeting that the report seeks approval “to begin a period of restructure and consultation” on the proposals.

“As part of the the SEND phase three capital projects, a new secondary and post-16phase annex site of Newman is being created at the old Dinnington college site,” added coun Cusworth.