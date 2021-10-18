Bassetlaw site makes reserve list to house the world's first nuclear fusion power station

West Burton A, near Retford has made the UKAEA’s reserve list after missing out on being on the final five shortlist for locations as part of a national search for potential locations by the Government.

Ratcliffe-on-Soar site in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire has made it onto the shortlist.

A decision on a location is set to be announced in late 2022 – and the site could be built as soon as 2040, if scientists can find a way to make the technology work.

Fusion produces a source of clean electricity by copying the processes that power the sun.

The ambitious project - Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production - known as STEP, is being led by the UK Atomic Energy Authority.

Although the Bassetlaw site did not make the final shortlist, it will be brought into the process by the end of this year if any of the five sites fall out of the process.

Leader of Bassetlaw District Council, councillor Simon Greaves said: “It is very disappointing that West Burton A hasn’t made the actual shortlist, but the fact it is on the reserve list recognises the great potential for the site.

“We will continue to work hard with site owners EDF and our partners at the county council to secure a sustainable long term use for this site, along with the other coal fired power station sites in the district.”

Nottinghamshire County Council coordinated this nomination process for the county working with several partners, including the landowners of these sites as well as Rushcliffe Borough Council and Bassetlaw District Council.Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, cuncillor Ben Bradley MP, said: “For a Nottinghamshire site to get down to the final five is incredible. We are another step closer to this being a reality.“Achieving STEP would bring massive benefits to the county, putting it at the heart of the government’s plans to revolutionise the way we generate energy in the UK.“It would build on the existing strengths of our universities and manufacturing sectors, but would also create new skills, training, and thousands of highly skilled jobs, attracting investment and delivering amazing overall benefits to our regional economy including the lucrative opportunities for the local supply chain to help construct the plant.