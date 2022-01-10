More than 100 traveller caravans pitched up in Bassetlaw last year - including dozens in Worksop's Farr Park

New legislation could threaten the nomadic traditions of Gypsies and traveller communities by criminalising unauthorised encampments, the Friends, Families and Travellers charity warned, as it called the proposed measures "draconian".

Currently passing through Parliament, the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill would see police given greater powers to tackle such encampments, including the right to seize vehicles and impose heavy fines on those trespassing "with intent to reside".

Data from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities shows there were 121 traveller caravans in Bassetlaw that month – up from 71 in July 2019, when the last summer count took place.

It's the second time in a month that travellers have gained access to Farr Park in Worksop. (picture: @Simon_Greaves)

Of those counted last year, 16 were on unauthorised pitches.

In May, dozens of caravans moved onto Farr Park with travellers abusing residents, using intimidating behaviour and destroyed the site.

The aftermath saw tonnes of litter along with tyre marks and even human waste left at the site.

Farr Park in Worksop after travellers have left.

It came despite there being designated sites elsewhere in the district where legal encampments could be set up.

Across England, 21,000 traveller caravans were on approved pitches at the first count since the coronavirus pandemic began – almost 90 per cent of those counted.

However, the figures show 3,000 were on unauthorised encampments, with most of those situated on land belonging to travellers and Gypsies.

The number of caravans parked up on other unapproved sites has dropped by a third nationally since the last summer count was conducted in July 2019.

But the FFT says it gives no indication of the number of people waiting for approved pitches.

The charity estimates hundreds of people could be waiting for a space across England, while the figures show just two new socially rented pitches were created nationally between July 2019 and July 2021.

The introduction of new legislation could have a "chilling" impact on those currently residing on roadside camps and those who wish to live nomadically, according to FFT.

Abbie Kirkby, public affairs and policy manager at the charity, said the count failed to capture a "grim lack" of safe stopping spaces.

She said: "It tells us the number of vehicles, but nothing about the people and stories behind them.

"With the Government’s policing bill making its way through Parliament, Gypsy and Traveller people living roadside will soon be caught in a catch-22 of potentially facing prison or being forced to move into bricks and mortar.

"It’s utterly illogical and immoral to use the full force of the law to tell people where they can’t go without telling them where they can go."

A Government spokeswoman said it welcomed the reduction in unauthorised sites and had provided funding to councils to build traveller sites an in effort to ensure Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities are supported.