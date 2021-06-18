Second clean up in a month begins as Farr Park illegal emcampment vacated

Around 50 caravans and vehicles first arrived at Farr Park on May 10, with residents living nearby accusing travellers of abuse and intimidating behaviour.

The aftermath saw tonnes of litter along with tyre marks and even human waste left at the site.

Despite extra security measures being imposed, Saturday, June 12 saw a second group of travellers gain access to the park.

Photo courtesy of Councillor Simon Greaves.

Residents reported that this group were ‘much pleasant than the first’, however many were still feeling too ‘traumatised’ to sleep or leave their homes.

One told the Guardian: “The first time, people were threatened with having their throats slit and dogs' heads kicked in.

"A tree was set on fire, the travellers partied until around 2am most nights and it left most of us on the edge of a nervous breakdown.

"You don’t understand what it’s like unless you’re down here.”

Bassetlaw District Council bosses said the new encampment was ‘unathorised and constituted an act of trespass’ and has today (Friday, June 18) regained possession of the land with the site vacated.

Council leader Simon Greaves confirmed this afternoon: “Farr Park in Worksop has now been vacated. The site entrance has been secured.”

Coun Greaves added that the next steps would be a second clean up operation at the site and further measures to prevent more travellers gaining access to Farr Park.