CCTV and concrete blocks installed to prevent travellers trespassing on Worksop's Farr Park as illegal encampment cleared for second time

Drone footage of Farr Park at the time of the first encampment.

It has been a tough couple of weeks for residents living nearby after around 50 caravans first arrived at the site on May 10.

The aftermath of the first camp saw tonnes of litter, tyre marks and ‘human waste’ left behind, with residents also accusing the group of abuse.

On June 12 a second group gained access to the park and although residents reported they were ‘much more pleasant’ than the first group, some were still too ‘traumatised’ to sleep or leave their homes.

A resident said: “People were threatened with haing their throats slit.

"A tree was set on fire, there were parties until around 2am most nights and it left most of us on the edge of a nervous breakdown.

"You don’t understand what it’s like unless you’re down here.”

The site was vacated more on June 18 after the group were served an eviction notice from Bassetlaw District Council, that owns the land.

This was ahead of the court date on June 21. On Monday a clean-up of the site took place.

Bassetlaw District Council are working to prevent travellers from gaining access to the site again and have organised a drop-in session where residents can voice their concerns.

Councillor Julie Leigh said: “Farr Park was vacated last week ahead of Monday’s court date.

"On Monday, we cleaned up the site and have taken further measures to secure the site including installing concrete drainage rings along the boundary of Chapel Walk where access was gained.

"The new CCTV camera is now operational and we will be installing new security posts, concrete blocks and carrying out works to secure the maintenance entrance.

"The council will also be holding a drop in session for residents next Monday (June 28) from 1pm-3pm at Farr Park.

"This is an opportunity to raise any issues, or share your views about security measures or put forward other ideas to avoid misuse of this area.

"Although we will be meeting outside, we will be encouraging those attending to maintain appropriate social distancing measures.”