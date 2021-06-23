A 'cheeky sherry' is secret to long life says great-great grandma marking 100th birthday milestone in Worksop

Eunice Moon turned 100 surrounded by family and friends at Priory Court care home on June 22 and received her congratulatory card from the Queen.

Born in Arnold, Nottinghamshire to a brewery worker and busy housewife in 1921, Eunice was one of 11 children and the second eldest child of the brood.

Her eldest sister, Irene, is now the great age of 101 years –in fact, Eunice is still is lucky enough to have four surviving siblings.

Eunice Moon celebrated her 100th birthday at Priory Court care home in Worksop.

As a young woman, Eunice worked in a local laundry called Daybrook.

She helped during the war years in the auxiliary fire service before marrying William Allaway who fought in World War Two.

The loved-up pair went on to have three daughters and Eunice spent many years raising her family in London.

Once her children were all grown up, she excelled in her job as a ‘home help’ at the council thanks to her nurturing nature, before returning to her Nottinghamshire roots in 1975 following the death of her husband.

Eunice loves family and is a grandmother to eight as well as a great-grandmother to 13. She even has a geat-great grandson who is now 18 months old.

As an avid reader, she has often been found with her head in a book or beavering away at her embroidery.

Eunice credits her long life to a ‘cheeky sherry, gin and tonic or even a swift stout’.

Granddaughter Charlotte Sayer said: “This special birthday was spent with several family members and was made even more special by the wonderful generosity of Morrison’s in Worksop.

"Victoria Brooks, community champion at Morrison’s, has been fantastic in helping the day go smoothly.

"They kindly donated a beautiful birthday cake complete with cream tea - even a wonderful gift was donated.

"The staff at her home, Priory Court, have wished Eunice all the very best and were in fine voice with a fabulous rendition of Happy Birthday.”