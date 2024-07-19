Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

County council leaders have said that no Nottinghamshire tips will be closed until an alternative site is in place.

Cross-party recommendations to consolidate cramped tips unsuitable for purpose into larger ‘supersites’ will be presented to cabinet next week.

The opposition Independent Alliance claim this will make it more difficult for people relying on tips like Worksop and Retford, and more than 6,000 people have signed a petition against any closures.

The cross-party review began in 2022 after concerns some of the centres weren’t ‘fit for purpose’.

Nottinghamshire Council says tips like Retford won't close unless a suitable alternative venue is already in place. Photo: Google

The group behind it has said changes would have ‘minimal operational impact’, and would still leave 97 per cent of residents within a 20-minute drive of a site.

It’s claimed the changes could save up to £1.7m per year.

A motion – originally submitted by the Independents and amended by the Conservatives – was passed by all parties at a full council meeting on July 18 to reassure residents.

It promised that improved sites would be open before any household waste recycling centres were closed.

It also says that cabinet member for environment Coun Neil Clarke (Con) will ‘seriously consider’ keeping all 12 current centres, and will also ‘carefully consider’ the distance that residents will have to travel.

Coun Ben Bradley (Con), the authority’s leader, accused the Independent Alliance of whipping up fear over the proposals.

He said: “You either want us to make changes to the network or don’t – you can’t have it both ways.

“The reason there is deep public concern is because certain councillors have been pretending suggestions mean closures.”

The motion doesn’t confirm whether there will be a one-for-one replacement of the sites.

Coun Steve Carr (Ind) said: “Recycling rates in Broxtowe are plummeting and I suspect it’s the same in other districts.

“I’m concerned about the outcome of this proposal – will we have one replacement site covering where there used to be three?”

Coun Francis Purdue-Horan (Ind) said: “The Independent Alliance have always made clear we won’t support any recommendations that make it harder for residents to reach recycling centres.”

Coun Nigel Moxon (Con) said he often saw vehicles queuing for an hour to get into the Mansfield centre and change was urgently needed.

Meanwhile, Newark’s newer supersite was held up as an example of what other regions needed.

Coun Penny Gowland (Lab) urged the council to think bigger than reconfiguring its tips, saying: “The current situation is completely appropriate, and doesn’t work for places like Orston and West Bridgford.

“But I don’t think this is the right solution.

"We need a broader root and branch review of how we are collecting waste.”

The recommendations will go to cabinet on Thursday, July 25, where the portfolio holder is expected to approve them.

Following the meeting Coun Clarke commented: "Our goal is to provide the residents of Nottinghamshire with the best possible overall service.

"Any changes we agree to the network of recycling centres will be intended to offer a better service, better access, reduced congestion, and provide a generally improved experience for residents.

"We are committed to ensuring that no centre will close unless there is a much better new alternative already open and available.

"Suggestions that there will be widespread closures, or that we have already made those decisions, are simply untrue.”