Nottinghamshire councillors back recycling ‘supersites’ plan
Councillors have backed a report which found many of the county’s 12 current sites are congested, too cramped and cause traffic problems.
Further investigation will now begin into how the sites could be consolidated into larger purpose-built centres.
However, opposition councillors have raised fears this will simply lead to some of the current sites in the county being closed down.
The changes could save up to £1.7m per year, a report, which went before a Nottinghamshire Council place select committee on March 27, said.
It is claimed there would be ‘minimal operational impact’and changes would still leave 97 per cent of residents within a 20-minute drive of a site.
Coun Nigel Moxon (Con), who led the review, said the changes were designed to improve service and recycling rates, rather than cut costs.
The review began in 2022 after concerns that some of the centres weren’t ‘fit for purpose’.
Worksop councillor Sybil Fielding (Lab), said backlogs at the Worksop site created ‘dangerous queues on the main road’.
However, some councillors at the committee refused to endorse any plan which could potentially lead to the closure of some centres.
No locations have been chosen for supersites yet, although there are a range of council-owned sites available.
Five members of the committee backed the plan, while two Independent members voted against.
Coun Tom Hollis (Ash Ind) said he didn’t want to see ‘supersites created at the expense of others’.
He said: “This looks to me like cuts to services, including site closures.
"We saw a massive rise of fly-tipping when they closed temporarily during Covid.
“How can we justify encouraging residents to make longer round trips?”
He asked for assurances that none of the sites in the Ashfield, Mansfield or Broxtowe districts would be closed.
Coun Steve Carr (Ind) said: “It’s madness to support at this stage – will not back any reports that make it more difficult to recycle.
“If you vote for this, you are voting for closing recycling centres.”
Speaking to your Guardian, Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Independent Alliance leader at County Hall, added: “The council has taken the first step to closing some of our smaller recycling centres that residents rely on.”