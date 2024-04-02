Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Councillors have backed a report which found many of the county’s 12 current sites are congested, too cramped and cause traffic problems.

Further investigation will now begin into how the sites could be consolidated into larger purpose-built centres.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, opposition councillors have raised fears this will simply lead to some of the current sites in the county being closed down.

Fears have been raised about the future for some recycling centres in Nottinghamshire under new 'supersite' proposals. Photo: Google

The changes could save up to £1.7m per year, a report, which went before a Nottinghamshire Council place select committee on March 27, said.

It is claimed there would be ‘minimal operational impact’and changes would still leave 97 per cent of residents within a 20-minute drive of a site.

Coun Nigel Moxon (Con), who led the review, said the changes were designed to improve service and recycling rates, rather than cut costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The review began in 2022 after concerns that some of the centres weren’t ‘fit for purpose’.

Worksop councillor Sybil Fielding (Lab), said backlogs at the Worksop site created ‘dangerous queues on the main road’.

However, some councillors at the committee refused to endorse any plan which could potentially lead to the closure of some centres.

No locations have been chosen for supersites yet, although there are a range of council-owned sites available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Five members of the committee backed the plan, while two Independent members voted against.

Coun Tom Hollis (Ash Ind) said he didn’t want to see ‘supersites created at the expense of others’.

He said: “This looks to me like cuts to services, including site closures.

"We saw a massive rise of fly-tipping when they closed temporarily during Covid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“How can we justify encouraging residents to make longer round trips?”

He asked for assurances that none of the sites in the Ashfield, Mansfield or Broxtowe districts would be closed.

Coun Steve Carr (Ind) said: “It’s madness to support at this stage – will not back any reports that make it more difficult to recycle.

“If you vote for this, you are voting for closing recycling centres.”

Advertisement

Advertisement