Cameron Holt, aged 15, has been elected as the new Member of Youth Parliament for Bassetlaw for the next two years.

Cameron, a pupil at Outwood Academy Valley said: “This is big news and affects thousands of young people in our area. I was so excited when I found out and all my family and friends were bursting with pride.

"Politics is something I have a passion for and something I want to focus on in the future. This is a chance to make a real change for young people in Bassetlaw.”

As part of his election campaign Cameron visited schools across Bassetlaw and Worksop speaking about his key manifesto pledges.

Now elected Cameron will be focusing on increasing the time spent learning about finances and taxation in secondary school and creating more leisure facilities for young people in Bassetlaw.

Reducing and removing the price of sanitary products and reducing litter are also high on Cameron’s hit list of priorities.

There are eight Member of Youth Parliament representatives for Nottinghamshire, one for each of the seven districts.

MYPs meet with MPs and councillors, organise events, run campaigns, make speeches, hold debates and ensure the views of young people are listened to by decision makers.