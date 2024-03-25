IN PICTURES: Frack Free Misson is celebrating a victory after a decade long David and Goliath battle

Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust's Head of Nature Recovery, Janice Bradley MBE – who led the technical objections vociferously and tenaciously is handed surprise cheque. Picture: Sophie Bell

“It’s a combination of joy and relief after all this time,” said a spokesperson for Frack Free Misson. “We welcome the news that the Springs Road shale gas site has finally been abandoned and restored to its former condition by would-be developers Star Energy (formerly IGas).”

Residents were joined by Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust’s Head of Nature Recovery, Janice Bradley MBE who led technical objections.

According to Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust, previous construction and drilling operations at the site resulted in the disturbance of protected birds nesting in the adjacent nature reserve.

Fracking barn owl. Picture: Sophie Bell.

Misson Carr SSSI is one of few sites nationally where all 5 species of native British owls have been noted. The drilling rig was only 125m from the previously successful nesting site of the red-listed Long Eared Owls.

The Misson community has had the threat of fracking hanging over it for more than a decade.