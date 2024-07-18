Driver-driver crashed into parked vehicle and flipped her car onto its side in Worksop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A driver-driver who was on a telephone call when she crashed into a parked vehicle and flipped her car onto its side in Worksop has been banned for the second time, a court has heard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natalie Edwards was driving a black Ford Fiesta when she collided with grey Citroen on Gateford Road on July 2, magistrates in Mansfield were told.

A breath test revealed she had 100 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard she was banned for 23 months following a previous conviction for drink driving in June 2019 and so a minimum three-year disqualification is automatically triggered.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Edwards, aged 30, took full responsibility for the crash after sharing a 15 per cent drink with her family during the afternoon.

He said she was on a hands-free call to her partner and failed to spot the Citroen because it was parked in a bus lane.

“It was a momentary lapse in her concentration,” he said.

Mr Higginbotham said she works the same shifts for the same employer as her partner so she will still be able to travel to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edwards, of Swift Close, Woodlands, Doncaster, admitted drink-driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The presiding magistrate told her: “This is your second conviction in five years and the alcohol reading must have been at a similar level.”

She was fined £750 and ordered to pay a £300 surcharge with £85 court costs.

She was disqualified from driving for 48 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 48 weeks if she completes it before June 2027.