Dinnington misses out on first levelling up fund round

Levelling-up was a cornerstone of the Conservative election manifesto in 2019, promising to "revolutionise local communities and support them to thrive" with local authorities being invited to bid for a slice of a £4.8bn fund.

Rotherham has been awarded almost £40 million from the government's levelling up fund, in a bid to boost the economy and revitalise the town centre, as announced by the Chancellor of the Exchequer at yesterday's (October 27) spending review.

The Dinnington plans were part of Rotherham Council's bid for £60million from the Government's Levelling Up Fund.

However, a bid called "Principal Settlements for Growth" which focused on housing and employment in Wath and Dinnington was left out of the announcement yesterday.

Leader of Rotherham Council, councillor Chris Read, says it is "unclear" what this means for the future of the bid - it may be announced at a later stage.

“We continue to wait for formal government advice in relation to these bids, and also our third bid which would have supported improvements in Dinnington and Wath, but which was not included in the Chancellor’s announcement," coun Read added.

Under the plans, Dinnington's outdoor market would be upgraded, and the indoor market would be "transformed to create new residential and retail with space for an indoor market".

Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley, wrote on Facebook that he will be rebidding for projects including Dinnington’s town centre in the next round of the levelling up fund in Spring.

However, Rother Valley has secured £11 million from the fund which will go to three projects including Maltby Grammar School and clock tower, Rother Valley County Park and Gulliver’s Valley.

Mr Stafford said: “It's great that this Government is investing in Rother Valley, for too long, our area has been neglected.

"I will always fight for every penny for our area, so I am pleased that this is beginning to pay off, but this is only the first step, and I hope that there will be more good news for other parts of Rother Valley soon.”