On Wednesday October 20, residents against the Peaks Hill Farm housing development in Thievesdale handed in their petition with just one day left in the Local Plan’s final seven-week consultation stage.

The residents’ main concerns are the lack of infrastructure being immediately planned for in the Local Plan to support the proposed new builds; taking away active farmland, and damaging animal habitats.

A spokesperson from Bassetlaw District Council said: “The contents of the petition will be analysed alongside all the other representations that have been made during the latest round of consultation.

1,600 residents against the housing development on Peaks Hill Farm, Thievesdale, have submitted their objections to council.

"The petition statement will be added to the schedule of representations, and that along with the petition and other representations will be submitted to the Independent Planning Inspectorate in the early part of 2022 for examination.