Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford has won three bids adding up to £11 million for the first round of the Levelling Up Fund bid after 12 months.

The three projects include Maltby Grammar School and clock tower, Rother Valley County Park and Gulliver’s Valley.

Maltby Academy has secured £4.5 million with investment into Maltby Academy Trust for redevelopment of the former Maltby Grammar School to create an incubator space for training, apprenticeships, and start-up support in the leisure and hospitality sectors.

Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley MP.

Rother Valley Country Park will receive £5.5 million with developments to a new ‘Village Centre’ created with a café, there will be new outdoor play and an educational centre.

Gulliver's Valley Resort has also secured £1 million in investment focused on the development of these four major attractions through the creation of a new Skills Village at Gulliver's Resort focusing on training, development, and accreditation within the hospitality and leisure sector. Bridging the gap between school and employment.

Mr Stafford said: “It's great that this Government is investing in Rother Valley, for too long, our area has been neglected.

“I will always fight for every penny for our area, so I am pleased that this is beginning to pay off, but this is only the first step, and I hope that there will be more good news for other parts of Rother Valley soon.”