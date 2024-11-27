Bolsover District Council introduces relaxing mowing area

Bolsover District Council has designated its first site to be included under a trial scheme that will see certain sites receive a more relaxed grounds maintenance approach to enhance biodiversity.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Queen’s Orchard is a piece of land at the Council’s headquarters in Clowne and has been specifically chosen due to the nature of the trees and surrounding grassland.

The site has been launched during National Tree Week and includes specially erected signs that indicate the area is part of a relaxed mowing approach and depicts the benefits to wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Queen’s Orchard consists of a Crab Apple tree, gifted from the Queen’s Green Canopy together with an additional eight local apple tree varieties provided by the Council through its Bolsover Community Woodlands project with Woodland Trust funding.

Pictured are council officers with Councillor Anne Clarke, Cabinet Member for the environment at the site holding the new sign

The grassland around the apple trees will be managed differently, allowing it to grow long during the summer months to encourage a more diverse range of wildflowers and grasses to provide a vital source of nectar for many bees, butterflies, beetles and other insects.

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for the Environment, Councillor Anne Clarke said, “We have to do everything we can to help improve our biodiversity and help nurture nature as best we can.

“We appreciate that some people like this approach whilst others don’t as they feel it looks untidy, that’s why we are taking a pragmatic approach to this issue and choosing areas that are not highly visible, cause issues for road users and will attract an abundance and variety of wildlife.”