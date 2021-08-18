Bassetlaw MP shares his views on Afghanistan as emergency sitting of Parliament is held

MPs are sitting in the House of Commons today following the collapse of Afghanistan over the weekend after the US withdrew its forces.

Mr Clarke-Smith said: “Parliament has been recalled and I caught the first train into London today to try and get in to speak.

“I am hugely disappointed at what has happened in Afghanistan and I believe it is a foreign policy disaster from the Biden administration.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, MP for Bassetlaw.

“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts to form another coalition, we had no choice to pull out after others wouldn’t join with us.

“We will now focus on evacuating British nationals and those Afghans who have been supporting our efforts and are at threat of retribution from the Taliban.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied the Government had been unprepared for the Taliban takeover at the weekend.

He told a packed Commons chamber the priority now is to evacuate remaining British nationals and their allies.