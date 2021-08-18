Officers were called to reports that an ongoing break-in could be heard at the Worksop Bowling Club, in Newgate Street at around 9.45pm on Sunday August 15.

Officers arrested two men and recovered a quantity of suspected class A and class B drugs.

Christopher Broomfield, aged 37, of Cheapside, Worksop and Matthew Burgess, 41, of Potter Street, Worksop, have been charged with burglary.

Two men have appeared in court in connection with a burglary at Worksop Bowling Club, in Newgate Street.

Broomfield was also charged with criminal damage to a police vehicle and Burgess was further charged with possession of a controlled drug.

The pair appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday August 17 and have been released on conditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on January 17, 2022.

Detective Inspector Nick Hall of Nottinghamshire Police said: “Two men have been charged as our investigation into this incident continues.

Police Interceptors features incidents in the area

“Burglary can often cause significant distress and inconvenience to victims.

"We understand the impact these kinds of incidents can have and we will always respond very quickly to reports of ongoing incidents as we strive to continue the significant reduction that we have seen in burglaries across Nottinghamshire for a sustained period.

“I would like to thank the member of the public who alerted us to this.”