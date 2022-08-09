Bassetlaw deputy council leader voted to stand as Labour’s next parliamentary candidate

Bassetlaw Labour Party members have selected district council leader Jo White as their candidate to take on Conservative MP Brendan Clarke-Smith at the next General Election.

Jo has served as a Bassetlaw district councillor for over 10 years, plus cabinet member for regeneration for nine years, and as deputy leader for seven.

Also aspiring to become the next MP for Bassetlaw was Dr Neeraj Patil, an A&E consultant at Darent Valley Hospital in Dartford, in a Kent borough.

Following the vote on Saturday, August 6, Jo won the majority of votes. In a statement, she said: “I wish to thank Bassetlaw Labour Party members for so positively endorsing me to be their parliamentary candidate at the next election.

“I would like to thank Dr Neeraj Patil for his part in this democratic selection process and I look forward to campaigning with him in future.

“We now must unite to achieve our shared aim - to defeat the local Tory MP and elect a Labour Government.”

Over the years, Jo, also wife to the former Labour Bassetlaw MP John Mann, has led a number of campaigns including securing a full time fire service in Retford, keeping Worksop and Retford’s ambulance stations open, and also giving a voice to families affected by the shutting of the children’s ward in Bassetlaw Hospital at night.

She also secured funding for Worksop’s Skills Hub by working with health providers, educators and the council, which will help provide new learning opportunities for local people and bridge the skills gap.

In a manifesto video, Jo said: “Bassetlaw is my home. For over 20 years, I’ve served our people.

“From resolving constituency casework, organising community campaigns, and serving as a local councillor and as deputy leader.

“Together we’ve done great things, but we’re being let down by the current MP and the Conservatives.

“Whilst our Tory MP has been spending his time backing Boris Johnson, I’ve been backing Bassetlaw.