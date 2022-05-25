Take a look around Worksop's new £3.5m state-of-the art education hub The Bridge - Skills Hub

The Bridge – Skills Hub has started to welcome students, businesses and learners into the building at Bridge Court in the town centre.

The RNN Group, will expand the current provision it provides at its North Notts College campus, and is offering a range of courses including health and social care and leadership and management at the hub.

The majority of learners will begin courses at the start of the new academic year in September.

The building features an 80 seat auditorium, six classrooms, an IT suite and various rooms that can be reconfigured and turned into medical settings, such as hospital wards, to enable health students to gain practical experience that mirror real life settings.

Many of the rooms are available for businesses, groups and organisations to hire for training, meetings and community events.

There are also breakout areas and seating areas throughout the building.

It is hoped the building will help provide new learning opportunities for local people and bridge the skills gap while also helping to boost footfall in the town centre.

Creation of The Bridge has been supported by the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership with funding of £3.5million from their allocation of the Government’s Getting Building Fund.

Anyone wanting to find out more, or to hire a space, email [email protected] or visit www.thebridgeskillshub.co.uk

Take a look around the building….

1. Transformed The building at Bridge Court has been completely transformed within the last 12 months.

2. Learning space This is the 80 seat auditorium at The Bridge - Skills Hub.

3. Health skills One of the interchangeable rooms which will be set up to mirror a professional health setting, such as a hospital ward.

4. Modern interior The main downstairs breakout area for students and other users to relax in outside of the classroom.