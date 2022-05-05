For over 40 years, firefighters used the fire station on Eastgate near the town centre.

But as construction finalises on the new £3.4million fire station at the Vesuvius development, off Sandy Lane, the old base is no longer needed.

At present, the building, located opposite the Whitworth Brothers Albion Mill, is made up of a purpose-built fire station in a series of buildings built in the 1970s.

The former Worksop fire station, on Eastgate, is up for sale. Credit: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

The main building is a two-storey CLASP construction, with a single-storey appliance building.

To the rear are a number of ancillary buildings and a fire training tower.

The yard area at the rear of the building is fully secure behind automated gates.

For just £400,000, the building could make an attractive and commercially viable redevelopment.

NG Chartered Surveyors, who are in charge of the sale on behalf of Bishop Property Consultants, said the firm is keen for the site to be redeveloped for commercial purposes.

Richard Sutton, managing director of NG Chartered Surveyors, said: "This is a prime redevelopment project for a proactive investor and we're excited to bring forward the opportunity.

"We expect substantial interest from residential developers, but we believe redeveloping the site for commercial/light industrial purposes also has considerable merit, smaller scale industrial developers who initiate schemes on a speculative basis are well received.

"We believe the site would suit that profile."

The fire station is being sold by informal tender and any interested parties should contact Richard Sutton on [email protected]