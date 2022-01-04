Drone footage shows Worksop’s new state-of-the-art fire station taking shape.

A topping out ceremony was held at the £3.4million station last month to mark the completion of the exterior building work.

Representatives of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and contractor G F Tomlinson took part in the ceremony and had the opportunity to look round the building.

Those attending included Worksop blue watch and on-call firefighters - some of those who will crew the new station on completion.

A drone image showing construction work at Worksop's new fire station.

Work is now continuing on the interior of the building which is due to open in spring at the Vesuvius development, off Sandy Lane.

It will incorporate fire engine bays, a gym, meeting rooms, offices, an external three-storey training tower, a generator and landscaping to the grounds.

The new fire station will be built using the latest renewable technology and will have the capacity to self-generate up to 50 per cent of its energy consumption.

The new fire station is set to open in the spring.

It will replace the existing fire station nearby at Eastgate, which is an ageing and costly-to-run facility, built in 1963.

Fire authority member, councillor Sybil Fielding, who attended the ceremony, said: "The new station will help the firefighters to maintain excellent services, going forward, to their communities in Worksop and Bassetlaw by providing them with a modern, environmentally friendly building with purpose-built facilities."

Managing director of G F Tomlinson, Chris Flint said: "It is great to see the exterior building work complete as this important project reaches a new milestone, several months ahead of schedule.

"The state-of-the-art fire station is being constructed to an extremely high energy-efficient standard, to provide the best possible facilities so that firefighters can continue their crucial work and to serve the local communities for years to come, whilst being kind to the environment.