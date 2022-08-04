Worksop Tesco donates funds for advertisement of men’s mental health group on football pitch

In Sam’s Name, a men’s mental health support group, has been given the funds for an advertisement board on the SJR Worksop FC pitch, thanks to Tesco, in Gateford Road.

The advertisement board will be placed on the pitch at Rockware Glass Sports and Social Club for the next season in hopes of promoting the group and the importance of talking about mental health.

Tesco Worksop has pledged to continue supporting the group and has also just raised £600 for them through a charity book stand collection in the store.

Pictured: Ross Williams, Andrew Guest, and Richard McHugh.

In Sam’s Name, based in Kilton, was set up at the start of this year in memory of a much-loved Worksop teacher Sam ‘Sponge’ Fisher, who sadly took his own life at age 29.

The group, run by Sam’s family and friends, meets every two weeks in a welcoming environment for men to talk about any issues affecting their mental health.

Speaking on behalf of Tesco Worksop, Ross Williams, a team manager, said: “It’s always great to be able to offer something back to the local community, especially when it is for a great cause that is so close to us.

The new advertisement board will be on SJR Worksop FC's pitch.

“A big thanks to community champion Julie Kidman for supporting this and acquiring the funding, and to colleague Gill Fisher [Sam’s mother] for supporting this and backing the proposal.

“If the board helps one person to open up and talk about their mental health then the advertisement will have been a massive success.

“The presence of In Sam's Name in such a prominent position will continue to promote this amazing group, something which we are very proud of and pleased to continue to support.”

Ross added: “Tesco Worksop wants to wish SJR Worksop all the best for their upcoming season.”