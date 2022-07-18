Worksop-based suicide prevention group gets cash boost from councillor's community fund

Councillor Tony Eaton, member for Worksop South, has donated £1,000 from his Councillor Community Grant to help the group after learning about their vital work, and presented Stewart Fisher with the money earlier this month.

Sam Fisher was a teacher at Prospect Hill Junior School, in Worksop, as well as being an enthusiastic traveller having visited and taught in countries like America, China, South East Asia and Australia. However, it was while travelling in Australia in October 2021 that Sam tragically took his own life at the age of just 29.

Shocked by Sam’s actions, friends Richard McHugh and Kurt Lewis set up the support group ‘In Sam’s Name’ with the blessing of Sam’s family and his father Stewart with the aim of preventing suicide in young men.

Pictured, from left, are Coun Tony Eaton, Angela Dainty – health and well-being officer - and Stewart Fisher.

Stewart said: “Sam was a fun loving lad and what happened is tragic. But it also started ‘In Sam’s Name’ which has done a lot of good for Worksop and other men who are in the same position that Sam was in.

“When we lost Sam, there were a lot of young men who were heartbroken and told us things about Sam that we never knew – and they talked about how they were feeling. We didn’t know how Sam was feeling at that time, but I know he was brought onto this planet to do some good.”

The ‘In Sam’s Name’ Group meets at The Edge (Oasis Centre) on Plantation Hill, Worksop on Thursdays every two weeks at 7pm and enables men to come together and have a cuppa and a talk about any issues that may be affecting their mental health.

Coun Eaton said: “I think it’s a brilliant initiative and once I’d been I couldn’t stop talking about it. I think it really works and is helping a lot of young men who don’t know where to turn for help and support.

“It’s crucial and I’m amazed how quickly it’s taken off and how successful it has been.”

"Poor mental health can affect anyone and the group joins up with all the work we do with veterans. It’s a fantastic cause and I’m thrilled that I can help in some way.”

In addition to their regular meetings at The Edge, ‘In Sam’s Name’ encourage people to join them on regular Sunday morning walks starting at the Kilton Showgrounds Car Park.

Stewart added: “I’d like to thank Coun Eaton on behalf of the group and this money will be used to help people and get them out into open spaces, give them an experience and more opportunities to talk. It will also be used to signpost people to professional help if that person wants and needs it.”

“The walks are nothing strenuous and all ages are welcome. As people are walking they might want to get something off their chest and we are there for people to open up to whatever might be troubling them.

“We’ve had some success and I hope that we’ve supported people through their issues and have prevented some people from taking their own lives.”