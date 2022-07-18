Worksop-based suicide prevention group gets cash boost from councillor's community fund

Councillor Tony Eaton, member for Worksop South, has donated £1,000 from his Councillor Community Grant to help the group after learning about their vital work, and presented Stewart Fisher with the money earlier this month.
Sam Fisher was a teacher at Prospect Hill Junior School, in Worksop, as well as being an enthusiastic traveller having visited and taught in countries like America, China, South East Asia and Australia. However, it was while travelling in Australia in October 2021 that Sam tragically took his own life at the age of just 29.
Shocked by Sam’s actions, friends Richard McHugh and Kurt Lewis set up the support group ‘In Sam’s Name’ with the blessing of Sam’s family and his father Stewart with the aim of preventing suicide in young men.
Stewart said: “Sam was a fun loving lad and what happened is tragic. But it also started ‘In Sam’s Name’ which has done a lot of good for Worksop and other men who are in the same position that Sam was in.
“When we lost Sam, there were a lot of young men who were heartbroken and told us things about Sam that we never knew – and they talked about how they were feeling. We didn’t know how Sam was feeling at that time, but I know he was brought onto this planet to do some good.”
The ‘In Sam’s Name’ Group meets at The Edge (Oasis Centre) on Plantation Hill, Worksop on Thursdays every two weeks at 7pm and enables men to come together and have a cuppa and a talk about any issues that may be affecting their mental health.
Coun Eaton said: “I think it’s a brilliant initiative and once I’d been I couldn’t stop talking about it. I think it really works and is helping a lot of young men who don’t know where to turn for help and support.
“It’s crucial and I’m amazed how quickly it’s taken off and how successful it has been.”