Worksop mayor reopens veterans club that closed due to Covid

The new Mayor of Worksop, Tony Eaton, officially reopened the Worksop Military Community Veteran’s Centre on Friday, May 28.

He was joined by chairman Geoff Hamson along with other veterans who live in the area.

The Worksop MCVC opened in December 2019 but had to close in early 2020 when the Covid-19 crisis broke out.

Mayor Tony Eaton with chairman Geoff Hamson at the reopening of Worksop veterans club after Covid.

Councillor Eaton said: “Throughout the crisis the veteran’s clubs and I have been supporting veterans.

"We have on numerous occasions provided support to veterans’ families, acting as a guard of honour at their loved one’s funeral.

"It’s great to be back with my veteran friends and to thank them for all their great work.”

Mayor Tony Eaton chats with vetyerans after reopening the veterans club for the first time after Covid.

Coun Eaton, also Bassetlaw’s Armed Forces Champion, was elected Mayor by Worksop Charter trustees on May 1.

He will serve as Mayor over the next 12 months and outlined supporting local veterans as one of his major priorities.