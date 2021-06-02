Fire that raged for four hours at Dinnington allotment was 'arson attack'
Firefighters believe that a blaze that raged at a Dinnington allotment for around four hours was started deliberately.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 11:13 am
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 11:15 am
Crews from Aston and Maltby were called to the allotment, behind the houses of Addison Square, at around 3.41pm yesterday (June 21).
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “There was a large amount of refuse involved in the fire including mattresses, cylinders a lorry trailer and tyres.”
Crews left the scene around 7pm. The incident will now be handed to the police.