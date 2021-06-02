Fire that raged for four hours at Dinnington allotment was 'arson attack'

Firefighters believe that a blaze that raged at a Dinnington allotment for around four hours was started deliberately.

By Sophie Wills
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 11:13 am
Updated Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 11:15 am

Crews from Aston and Maltby were called to the allotment, behind the houses of Addison Square, at around 3.41pm yesterday (June 21).

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “There was a large amount of refuse involved in the fire including mattresses, cylinders a lorry trailer and tyres.”

Boy who tragically died at South Yorkshire reservoir is named

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

Crews left the scene around 7pm. The incident will now be handed to the police.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Sam Jackson, editor.