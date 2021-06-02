Fire that raged for four hours at Dinnington allotment was 'arson attack'

Crews from Aston and Maltby were called to the allotment, behind the houses of Addison Square, at around 3.41pm yesterday (June 21).

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “There was a large amount of refuse involved in the fire including mattresses, cylinders a lorry trailer and tyres.”

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

Crews left the scene around 7pm. The incident will now be handed to the police.