Boy who tragically died at South Yorkshire reservoir is named

Samuel Haycock, (pictured), died after getting into difficulty in the water at Ulley Reservoir.

Samuel Haycock, aged 16, had visited Ulley Reservoir with friends on Friday afternoon when he got into difficulty in the water.

Emergency services responded to the incident at around 3pm, and specialist search teams made a desperate attempt to find him.

Police later confirmed that a body had been recovered from the water, which has since been formally identified as the 16-year-old teenager from Rotherham.

Sam's family members are currently being supported by specially-trained officers.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Sam’s family has asked that people respect their privacy at this difficult time. Thank you.”

People in the community have left flowers and candles at the reservoir site near Sheffield in memory of the 16-year-old.

Following the tragic incident, police and fire services have warned people about the dangers of swimming in open water.