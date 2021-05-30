Warning about open water swimming after tragic death of teenager at Ulley Reservoir
A warning about the dangers of swimming in open water has been issued after a teenager tragically died in a reservoir.
Emergency services were called to Ulley reservoir in Rotherham on Friday, May 28 at around 3 pm after receiving reports that a teenage boy had got into difficulty in the water.
South Yorkshire Police later confirmed that a body was recovered from the reservoir, but formal identification is yet to take place - his parents are receiving support from trained officers.
South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are now warning people about the dangers associated with open water – freezing temperatures, hidden currents and debris underneath the water can “all pose grave dangers,” they said.
Police Superintendent Cherie Buttle said: “Friday’s incident was incredibly tragic, and my heart goes out to the boy’s family and loved ones – my thoughts are with them.
“While I would encourage people to avoid speculation as to the circumstances surrounding what happened, I urge everyone to be careful while enjoying the bank holiday weather. Please be safe.”
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue area manager Stewart Nicholson said: "Too many young lives are needlessly lost in open water every year.
"Our message couldn't be clearer - please, please stay out of the water and stick to swimming pools or organised swimming groups instead."