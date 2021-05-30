Warning about open water swimming after tragic death of teenager at Ulley Reservoir

A warning about the dangers of swimming in open water has been issued after a teenager tragically died in a reservoir.

By Kian Rains
Sunday, 30th May 2021, 2:16 pm
Ulley Reservoir, Sheffield. Picture: Chris Etchells

Emergency services were called to Ulley reservoir in Rotherham on Friday, May 28 at around 3 pm after receiving reports that a teenage boy had got into difficulty in the water.

South Yorkshire Police later confirmed that a body was recovered from the reservoir, but formal identification is yet to take place - his parents are receiving support from trained officers.

South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are now warning people about the dangers associated with open water – freezing temperatures, hidden currents and debris underneath the water can “all pose grave dangers,” they said.

Police Superintendent Cherie Buttle said: “Friday’s incident was incredibly tragic, and my heart goes out to the boy’s family and loved ones – my thoughts are with them.

“While I would encourage people to avoid speculation as to the circumstances surrounding what happened, I urge everyone to be careful while enjoying the bank holiday weather. Please be safe.”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue area manager Stewart Nicholson said: "Too many young lives are needlessly lost in open water every year.

"Our message couldn't be clearer - please, please stay out of the water and stick to swimming pools or organised swimming groups instead."

