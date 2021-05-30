Former Worksop Town footballer follows in father's footsteps and becomes a cop

Jack Broadhead began his career at Chesterfield FC and made his first-team debut in the FA Cup in 2012 – the year he was crowned the club’s Young Player of the Year.

More recently, the centre-half has played for Grantham Town and Worksop Town.

Now his job is to defend communities in Nottinghamshire against crime having become a police officer – something his father did 30 years ago.

Superintendent Kevin Broadhead looked on with pride as his son took part in a passing out parade at the Nottinghamshire Police’s headquarters on Tuesday (May 25).

Afterwards, PC Broadhead revealed his father’s career had inspired him to become a police officer.

“I’ve always been interested in my dad’s career,” the 26-year-old said. “When I was younger, I’d ask him to tell me stories about his job and that sparked my interest.

“I can remember when my dad used to come home and I was so impressed with how smart his uniform was.

Jack and Kev Broadhead.

"I’ve got a young son of my own now and he enjoys seeing me in full uniform. He’s only three but he knows I catch bad guys. It’s gone circle.”

As a footballer, PC Broadhead has made almost 200 senior appearances for numerous semi-professional clubs.

He’s now looking forward to a more settled life at the police force his father joined 30 years ago: “I know my dad’s really proud to work for the police. I’m also proud that I’ve got this far and I’m proud of my dad’s achievements as well.

“It’s a job you can gain so much from.”

Superintendent Broadhead said he was delighted his son has chosen a career in policing.

He said: “I feel really proud. I’ve been a police officer for 30 years. To see my son passing out today is a really proud moment.

“He’s very calm so I think he’ll be a really good police officer.

“He first mentioned he was thinking about it 18 months ago. He asked me what I was doing on Wednesday night and could I come to a police recruitment evening.

"Of course, I said yes. We drove down together and it went from there.”

PC Broadhead may have followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a police officer. However their careers will undoubtedly differ.

“It’s something we’ve spoken about a few times – the different routes and different paths that are available,” said Superintendent Broadhead, who has served Nottinghamshire Police since 1990.

“But my advice to Jack is go and be a cop and enjoy it. He’ll decide for himself which path, if any, he wants to take.

“There’s loads of different things to do and no two days are the same. My advice from day one has been just go and be a good cop, go and learn the basics and you’ll find your path through that.”

PC Broadhead was among 22 new recruits who passed out at Tuesday’s ceremony, overseen by Chief Constable Craig Guildford and Assistant Chief Constable Gerard Milano, after completing their 18-week training programme.

The officers have completed a mix of classroom training and operational attachments with their tutors. Over the coming weeks, the new recruits will be deployed across the county, where they will undertake a range of duties in their new roles alongside their tutor officers.

The force remains committed to becoming more representative of the communities we serve.

To this end the force has embarked on a new positive action access course which is intended to remove barriers for applicants who are not demographically represented in the workforce.

PC Broadhead said he couldn’t wait to get started and was looking forward to making his first arrest.

“The training was intense. It was like being back at school in that you’re in a classroom a lot for the first six weeks. Then it’s on to the more practical side of things and you put the stuff you’ve learnt into practice. It was tough but it works. If you’re dedicated and you put in the work, the training definitely works.

“We did a response shift and went through the custody process, which was eye-opening to say the least. I’m really looking forward to getting out there and putting everything I’ve learnt into practice.”

The force is already a year ahead on its recruitment trajectory which has already seen 132 new officers in post - over and above its target of 107 by the end of this financial year.

A further 100 officers have also been allocated through the national Uplift programme in the next financial year.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford congratulated PC Broadhead on following in his father’s footsteps.

He said: “This must be a very proud moment for the Broadhead family and I’m delighted to welcome PC Broadhead to the force.

“I can relate to him as I also followed my father into policing.

"Superintendent Kevin Broadhead has served the people of Nottinghamshire with distinction for 30 years and I’m sure his son will uphold the very same high standards.

“The role of a police officer is challenging but highly rewarding, as this latest cohort of recruits will undoubtedly discover.”

PC Broadhead’s message for those who are considering joining the force is a simple one: “If you’re prepared to make a difference and are prepared to put in the graft then definitely do it.

“It’s a job that isn’t like any other. No two days are the same. You can be in really tough situations where character you never thought you had comes out. It’s good on a personal level as well as a work level.”

To learn more about a policing career with the force visit: https://www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/careers/nottinghamshire-police-officer