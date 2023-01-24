Doctor Simon Taylor, who works at a practice in Gainsborough, has announced a public rally to take place outside Bassetlaw Hospital on Saturday, January 28, at 10am.

The protest comes after Dr Taylor said the Conservative MP for Bassetlaw, Brendan Clarke-Smith, has “failed to call a public meeting” to update his constituents on how he is supporting the struggling National Health Service.

Dr Simon Taylor is to lead a protest outside Bassetlaw Hospital as he calls on MP Brendan Clarke-Smith to take action to save the NHS.

The Worksop-born GP, who served as an Army doctor for almost 19 years, said patients can no longer rely on the NHS for quick emergency care, and that when he served in Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan, sick patients could be more quickly assessed, triaged and treated than currently in the UK.

Dr Taylor announced earlier this month that he would be performing demonstrations outside Mr Clarke-Smith’s office on Bridge Place until he took Government action to prevent the “collapsing” of the NHS.

In a previous statement, Dr Taylor said: “We are in the middle of a major national critical incident. It's not just happened overnight and it's not just because of Covid or the flu. The NHS was on its knees for years and now we’re face down in the mud and choking.”

