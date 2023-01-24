Man in court charged with spate of burglaries in Bassetlaw
Detectives investigating a trio of burglary offences in Bassetlaw have charged a suspect.
Police were called to an address in West Furlong, Retford, at around 12.45am on Thursday , January 19, when a person was reported to be loitering near cars and homes.
Officers attended the scene and arrested a suspect.
An earlier break-in had also been reported in nearby Trinity Road.
Robert Brammer, 52, has been charged with one count of burglary and two counts of attempted burglary.
Brammer, of Harworth, was also charged with assaulting an emergency worker during his detention.
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 20, and was remanded into custody. He will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on February 17.
Detective Constable Mark Duncombe said: “Investigating burglaries is a force priority and I am pleased that we have been able to charge a suspect so quickly.
“Burglary victims have their homes and their lives violated by strangers and we are determined to get justice for them.”
