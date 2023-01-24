News you can trust since 1895
Man in court charged with spate of burglaries in Bassetlaw

Detectives investigating a trio of burglary offences in Bassetlaw have charged a suspect.

By Andy Done-Johnson
57 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police were called to an address in West Furlong, Retford, at around 12.45am on Thursday , January 19, when a person was reported to be loitering near cars and homes.

Officers attended the scene and arrested a suspect.

An earlier break-in had also been reported in nearby Trinity Road.

A man has been charged
Robert Brammer, 52, has been charged with one count of burglary and two counts of attempted burglary.

Brammer, of Harworth, was also charged with assaulting an emergency worker during his detention.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 20, and was remanded into custody. He will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on February 17.

Detective Constable Mark Duncombe said: “Investigating burglaries is a force priority and I am pleased that we have been able to charge a suspect so quickly.

“Burglary victims have their homes and their lives violated by strangers and we are determined to get justice for them.”

Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “I would like to praise the very swift police response in this case, and also the member of the public who got in contact to report their suspicions to us.

“As this case demonstrates, we respond decisively when we believe offences of this nature may be in progress.”