Rogues' gallery: 45 criminals who were locked up by Nottinghamshire courts in 2022

Zara Marke, 37, of Taurus Close, Mansfield, was jailed for a total of eight years for sexual activity with a child. Her husband, Victor Marke, 59, from Mavis Avenue, Ravenshead, who was was jailed for a total of 14 years, with four years of that sentence included in additional charges of indecent assault on another girl. They were both convicted after a trial in May 2022.
Offences range from murder, rape and child abuse to drug dealing, burglary and violent assault.
Nathan Wing, 28, formerly of Newark, admitted a total of 11 sexual offences, including inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on November 11, he was jailed for eight years and ordered to spend another four on licence because he is classed as a dangerous offender. When he is eventually released Wing will be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order which will place significant restrictions on his life.
Keegan Garland, aged 28, of Manvers View, Boughton, was jailed for 11 years and four months at Nottingham Crown Court on November 18 after admitting robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. 26-year-old Jake O’Brien of Bentinck Close, Boughton, received a prison sentence of six years.
Craig Bacon, 37, of Ladybrook Place, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to harassment and breaching a restraining order. He was jailed for 16 months when he was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court, on November 23.
Richard Wigman, 29, of Beckett Court, Gedling, pleaded guilty to supplying a Class A drug and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. He was jailed for two years and four months on March 7.
Sean Hopps, aged 24, of Orange Gardens, The Meadows, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition and was jailed for five years, on March 8
Thomas Crampton, 31, of Highbury Road, Bulwell, admitted two counts of burglary at Nottingham Magistrates Court and was jailed for 32 weeks, on March 7.
Vullnett Bode, 44, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the cultivation of cannabis and he was locked up for 12 months on March 7.
Robert Sisson, 33, of Graylands Road, Bilborough, admitted handling stolen goods when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court and was jailed for six weeks.
Sirban Farj, 42, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent and carrying an offensive weapon. He was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.
Daniel Harrison, 44, of Roe Hill, Woodborough, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault on one victim and a total of 18 offences against another, including sexual activity with a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. He was jailed for a total of 12 years, added to the Sexual Offenders' Register indefinitely and has also been made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order, which will tightly restrict his activities once he is released.
Shane Hulls, 32, of no fixed address was jailed for 12 weeks for breaching a criminal behaviour order in Retford on April 18 at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.
Richard Barlow, 39, of Mansfield Woodhouse, was found guilty by a jury of four counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of making indecent images of a child. Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on April 13 he was jailed for 15 years. He will also spend a further three years on license when he is released.
John Lambert, 41, and Raella Parkinson, 42, both of Mappleton Drive, Mansfield, were found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court. On April 12 Lambert was jailed for eight years, while Parkinson was handed a prison sentence of five years and six months.
Stefan Plazinski, 29, of Sutherland Road, Bingham, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on April 7 and pleaded guilty to supplying class A and class B drugs, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and assault by beating. He was jailed for three years and five months.
Andrew Hurns, of Edgbaston Drive, Retford, was convicted by a jury of attempted murder. On April 11 he was jailed for life and told he must serve a minimum of 21 years behind bars.
Jonathon White, 39, of Raylawn Street, Mansfield, was jailed for two years and five months after pleading guilty to one count of burglary, on April 7.
Andrew Clark, 38, (pictured) and younger brother Jason Clark, 35, both of Bilborough, preyed on six vulnerable children over a period of 25 years, subjecting them to horrendous sexual assaults and were convicted on September 9, 2021, following a three-and-a-half-week trial. Andrew was found guilty of three counts of indecent assault of a child under 14, indecent assault of a male on five occasions, attempted rape, sexual assault of a child under 13, sexual assault of a child, three counts of rape of a child under 16, rape of a child and indecent assault of a child. Jason was convicted of four counts of indecent assault of a child under 14 and two counts of rape on a child under 16. The brothers were also found guilty of jointly raping a child under 16 on two occasions. Andrew Clark was sentenced to 23-and-a-half-years in prison. Jason Clark received a 10-year prison sentence. They were also both added to the Sex Offenders Register for life.
Lewis Saxby, 32, of Lymington Road, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to three counts of blackmail, one of fraud, and one of controlling and coercive behaviour, on the first day of his trial in November. Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on April 5, he was jailed for five-and-a-half years.
Dean Beeching, 31, of Mendip Court, Beeston, initially denied a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving but changed his plea to guilty before the case got to trial. Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on March 30, he was jailed for a total of three-and-a-half years - 13 months for the driving offence and 29 months for unrelated drug dealing offences in Derbyshire.
Friras Al Jalam, 19, of Byfield Close, Radford, pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a knife in a public place. He was also found guilty of wounding with intent. He was jailed for four years and one month. Adrian Polok, 21, of Alfreton Road, Radford, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possession of a knife in a public place. He was also found guilty of robbery. He was locked up for three years and seven months
Nigel Bilsbrough, 54, of James Street, Kimberley, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. He was sentenced to 14 months in prison and disqualified from driving for three years on June 21.
Armando Hysaj, 25, formerly of the Rushes, Mansfield Woodhouse, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis, and was jailed for eight months on June 22.
Leon Cooper, aged 25, of Warwick Road, Somecotes, admitted to burglary and aggravated vehicle taking. On June 22, he was jailed for ten months for the burglary and an additional 14 weeks for the vehicle taking.
Darren Edwards, aged 48, of Belconnen Road, Bestwood, was jailed for three years and eight months on June 27, after admitting arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.
Dean Badder, 52, of Swindale Close, Gamston, pleaded guilty to two charges of fraud and one charge of blackmail. He was sentenced to four years nine months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on June 29.
Dean Marriott, 53, of Wilkins Gardens, Clifton, pleaded guilty to burglary, and was sentenced to one year and ten months in prison, on June 29. He was also made subject of a restraining order.
James Gill, of Station Road, Arksey, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, four assaults on emergency workers, two counts of theft, criminal damage and drink-driving. On July 22 he was sentenced to 10 years and nine months and banned from driving for five years.
Kyle Turton, 21, of Brooksby Lane, Clifton, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on July 29 after previously pleading guilty to a charge of manslaughter. He was jailed for nine years and on his release will have to serve a further five years on license.
John Christon, 33, of Willowcroft Road, Derby, pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and fraud. Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on July 28 he was jailed for three years and nine months for robbery and fraud by false representation.
Jacob Harper, 31, of Milton Street, Ilkeston, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery. Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on July 29 he was jailed for a total of two years and eleven months.
Martin Slack, aged 31, of Southfield Grove, Bingham, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating, two counts of criminal damage and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker. Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on July 26, he was jailed for a total of two-and-a-half-years. He was also handed a restraining order that prevents him from approaching this victim in the future.
Andrew Wells, 32, of Radley Square, Highbury Vale, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon. Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on August 1, he was jailed for four years and six months, and handed a restraining order.
James Briggs, 38, of no fixed abode, was jailed for three years at Nottingham Crown Court on July 28, after pleading guilty to four burglaries, between April 8 and June 2 this year, one theft and the breach of a community order.
Constantin Covaliu, 22, of Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, one of attempted rape and one of sexual assault on the day his trial was due to begin. He received a life sentence at Northampton Crown Court.
David Swain, 38, of Eskdale Drive, Beeston, was jailed for three years after admitting one charge of robbery and three counts of fraud by false representation at Nottingham Crown Court.
Garfield Lewis, 40, of Standhill Road, Carlton, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis, disqualified driving and driving with no insurance, and breaching a previous suspended sentence order. He was jailed for eight months at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.
Ian Potts, 36, of Westover Road, Bournemouth, pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and two counts of attempting to incite sexual activity with a child. At Nottingham Crown Court he was jailed for two years and eight months, placed on the sex offenders’ register and made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order which will restrict his activities when he is released.
Travis Morgan, aged 27, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing drugs with intent to supply, one count of possessing a firearm, possessing ammunition without a certificate, and two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon. He also admitted three counts of supplying illegal drugs and another of possessing a controlled drug and was jailed for eight years and three months at Nottingham Crown Court.