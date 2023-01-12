Worksop-born GP Simon Taylor has released a video of him ‘resuscitating’ the NHS with a CPR manikin outside Mr Clarke-Smith’s Worksop office.

The demonstration comes after he voiced his concerns about the “collapsing” of the NHS. In a statement he said: “We are in the middle of a major national critical incident.

“There needs to be a coordinated response and there needs to be a mobilisation of national assets.”

Dr Simon Taylor performed a demonstration outside MP Brendan Clarke-Smith's office on Bridge Place.

The former army doctor said it was easier to get his patients emergency health care in warzones such as Bosnia and Afghanistan than it is in the UK.

Dr Taylor, who works at a practice in Gainsborough, had begun the peaceful protests last week and had said he would continue to do so until the Government responds to the current NHS crisis.

The GP has now stated he will no longer be carrying out demonstrations outside the Bridge Place office to avoid causing “alarm” to Mr Clarke-Smith and his colleagues.

The entire Nottinghamshire NHS system is currently under a ‘critical incident’ meaning healthcare bosses are concerned they cannot provide vital services for patients.

The NHS is also in the middle of its worst winter on record, with ambulance workers on strike, followed by nurses next week, and junior doctors balloting to walk out.

Last week Dr Irfan Malik, a Nottinghamshire GP, said the NHS feels like a “sinking ship” in his 30 years of service in the healthcare service, he has “never come across a crisis similar to this”.

In a new year speech, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak admitted NHS waiting times are “too long”, and in Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions he said he is “proud” to come from an NHS family, and is “committed to protecting it with more funding, more doctors and nurses, and a clear plan to cut the waiting lists.”

