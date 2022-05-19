Charities and organisations working hard to tackle loneliness and isolation in Nottinghamshire have been awarded vital grants by local electricity distributor, Western Power Distribution (WPD), from its ‘Community Matters Fund’.

Among the charities is JOEL the Complete Package, a charity that supports families through pregnancy and parenting after the devastation of baby loss, which has been awarded £10,000.

WPD’s grant will allow the organisation to provide group support to families in its local community who are trying to conceive, pregnant or parent after baby loss, to reduce their feelings of isolation and loneliness.

JOEL aims to provide a support network to those experiencing baby loss, as well as breaking the taboo associated with it.

Emma Pearson, chief executive of JOEL said: “We are incredibly grateful to receive funding from Western Power Distribution which will enable us to support more families after baby loss and through subsequent pregnancy and parenting.

"This time can lead to isolation, loneliness and vulnerability.

"We will be able to create spaces for families to meet others who share similar journeys and can provide a peer support network, community and friendship.”

WPD’s resources and external affairs director, Alison Sleightholm, said: “The pandemic, with its lockdowns and social distancing measures, has inevitably led to feelings of loneliness and isolation for some groups and people in Nottinghamshire.

“We’re pleased to be able to help tackle this growing issue by supporting charities who provide crucial interventions and help build better mental health.

"It’s great to see the first charities and organisations receive their grants.

"They are providing crucial care and that will make a real impact on local lives.”

To find out more about JOEL the Complete Package, visit: https://joeltcp.org/about/

For more information on WPD’s community fund, visit: www.westernpower.co.uk/community-matters-fund.