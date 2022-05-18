Worksop friends who met at vision loss support group to hold plant sale

Dale Greatorex and Kevin Shaw, who met at My Sight Nottinghamshire’s Shared Vision group, have got together to create beautiful which they plan to sell.

The proceeds raised at their sale at 87 Stubbing Lane, Worksop this weekend will go to My Sight Bassetlaw, a local social group for blind and partially sighted people.

Kevin, who has been responsible for the planting, was diagnosed with Stiglers Syndrome, a rare genetic condition which weakens the retinas at the back of the eye in 1977.

Since then his vision loss has been gradual, until recently when he was diagnosed with glaucoma and now he is registered blind.

Dale, who made the planters, worked as a scaffolder until he was furloughed during lockdown.

On his return to work he noticed deterioration in his vision and booked an appointment with his optician and was diagnosed with an an unexplained neurological problem which has left him partially sighted.

After receiving counselling, Dale was referred to Shared Vision at My Sight Notts where he met others going through similar experiences including Kevin.

Both men agree that attending Shared Vision and the My Sight Bassetlaw social group has helped them make new friends and feel more positive about the future.

“It’s been incredible meeting other people who understood my anxiety and everyday frustrations,” said Dale.

"It’s easy to think you’re on your own trying to deal with this scary thing that’s happening.

"So when you meet other people in a similar boat, you learn from each other and you support each other, it’s really life-changing.”

The sale is taking place at 87 Subbing Lane, Worksop, on Saturday and Sunday from 11am-3pm.