Angela and Mark Rawlins have re-opened the Blue Bell pub, in High Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick, after it stood closed for almost two years.

Since getting the keys to the pub on April 26, the pair have worked day in and day out to have the gastro pub ready for its grand opening on May 18 – all while unpacking into their new home above the tavern.

The couple are no strangers to pub management after having previously run two successful Bassetlaw pubs, including The Anchor Inn in Worksop, and The Birches in Retford.

Blue Bell’s new ownership will be seeing a tasty menu introduced.

From katsu curry to loaded fries to Mark’s famous sell-out carvery and gravy on a Sunday, there promises to be something for everyone.

Angela, from Worksop, and her husband Mark, aged 59, from Birmingham, bought their first home together at 118 High Road in Carlton-in-Lindrick.

After seeing their former local was looking for new tenants years later, there was no hesitation for them to take on the lease.

The popular couple have been warmly welcomed back to Bassetlaw by their family and friends after a couple of years managing and cooking at Beachcomber restaurant in the Butlins resort, in Skegness.

Ahead of the opening, Angela, 53, said: “We really don’t know what it will be like; there’s apprehension but definitely excitement.

“We’ve always created that atmosphere of a family friendly pub and we can’t wait to open the doors.”

The pub will be open Wednesday to Sunday, from 11am.

1. Blue Bell re-opening The tavern has retained its rustic charm. Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales

2. Blue Bell re-opening The Blue Bell terrace has been refreshed with new greenery. Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales

3. Blue Bell re-opening The Blue Bell in Carlton-In-Lindrick is re-opening under new management. Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales

4. Blue Bell re-opening Blue Bell officially opened on May 18 with five new staff and ownership. Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales