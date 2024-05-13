Worksop care home hosts heartwarming event in support of Dementia cause
The Dementia UK Time for a Cuppa event was organised by staff, aiming to raise funds for dementia while fostering a sense of togetherness and support.
The coffee morning, held in the day centre, saw a wonderful turnout from staff, residents, family members, friends, and residents.
Guests were treated to a spread of homemade cakes, tea, and coffee and tried their luck on the tombola.
Natasha and Chloe, Wellbeing Leads at Westwood Care Home, said: "Events like 'Dementia UK - Time for a Cuppa' are vital in our mission to raise funds and awareness for dementia. The turnout and enthusiasm from everyone involved are truly heartening, and we're grateful for the opportunity to come together as a community."