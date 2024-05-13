Worksop care home hosts heartwarming event in support of Dementia cause

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and residents at a Worksop care home took part in a "time for a cuppa" event in support of those affected by dementia.

The Dementia UK Time for a Cuppa event was organised by staff, aiming to raise funds for dementia while fostering a sense of togetherness and support.

The coffee morning, held in the day centre, saw a wonderful turnout from staff, residents, family members, friends, and residents.

Guests were treated to a spread of homemade cakes, tea, and coffee and tried their luck on the tombola.

