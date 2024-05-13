Worksop care home hosts heartwarming event in support of Dementia cause

By Kate Mason
Published 13th May 2024, 10:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Staff and residents at a Worksop care home took part in a "time for a cuppa" event in support of those affected by dementia.

The Dementia UK Time for a Cuppa event was organised by staff, aiming to raise funds for dementia while fostering a sense of togetherness and support.

The coffee morning, held in the day centre, saw a wonderful turnout from staff, residents, family members, friends, and residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guests were treated to a spread of homemade cakes, tea, and coffee and tried their luck on the tombola.

Westwood Care Home | Runwood Homes Senior LivingWestwood Care Home | Runwood Homes Senior Living
Westwood Care Home | Runwood Homes Senior Living
Read More
Natural wonders over Worksop as Northern Lights captured by residents

Natasha and Chloe, Wellbeing Leads at Westwood Care Home, said: "Events like 'Dementia UK - Time for a Cuppa' are vital in our mission to raise funds and awareness for dementia. The turnout and enthusiasm from everyone involved are truly heartening, and we're grateful for the opportunity to come together as a community."

Related topics:DementiaWorksopWellbeing