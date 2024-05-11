Natural wonders over Worksop as Northern Lights captured by residents

By Phoebe Cox
Published 11th May 2024, 10:32 BST
Here are 12 stunning snaps of the Northern Lights across the Worksop area.

Residents were able to see the Northern Lights – Aurora Borealis – on Friday night (May 10).

This phenomenon occurs as a consequence of solar activity and result from collisions of charged particles in the solar wind colliding with molecules in the Earth's upper atmosphere.

Most of these particles are deflected away, but some become captured in the Earth’s magnetic field, accelerating down towards the north and south poles into the atmosphere.

Tracking websites, such as AuroraWatch UK, are a good way to see when the lights will be visible.

Experts say the lights may be visible in the coming nights.

To view more than 200 photos from across the area, see https://shorturl.at/fghCO

Diana captured the lights at Gateford Manor.

1. Gateford Manor

Diana captured the lights at Gateford Manor. Photo: Diana Yim

Danielle shared this stunning photo with us.

2. 441133289_10168874984035637_634356393667875076_n.jpg

Danielle shared this stunning photo with us. Photo: Danielle Samson

Sandy Lane, Worksop.

3. Sandy Lane

Sandy Lane, Worksop. Photo: Nicola Grayson

Jonathan captured this scenic shot.

4. Scenic

Jonathan captured this scenic shot. Photo: Jonathan Langley

