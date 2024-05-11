Residents were able to see the Northern Lights – Aurora Borealis – on Friday night (May 10).

This phenomenon occurs as a consequence of solar activity and result from collisions of charged particles in the solar wind colliding with molecules in the Earth's upper atmosphere.

Most of these particles are deflected away, but some become captured in the Earth’s magnetic field, accelerating down towards the north and south poles into the atmosphere.

Tracking websites, such as AuroraWatch UK, are a good way to see when the lights will be visible.

Experts say the lights may be visible in the coming nights.

To view more than 200 photos from across the area, see https://shorturl.at/fghCO

Here are 12 stunning snaps from across the Worksop area…

1 . Gateford Manor Diana captured the lights at Gateford Manor. Photo: Diana Yim Photo Sales

2 . 441133289_10168874984035637_634356393667875076_n.jpg Danielle shared this stunning photo with us. Photo: Danielle Samson Photo Sales