Aurora Wellbeing, based in the former Worksop library on Memorial Avenue, is asking for donations to help fund new CCTV after having five windows smashed in the weeks since September 13, with the latest incident taking place on October 28.

The building has only recently had many of its old windows replaced with funding from Nottinghamshire Council, following on from the centre’s £2 million refurbishment from the National Heritage Lottery Fund, which was officially completed in May.

Careless vandals have now cost the centre £800 in repairs after smashing the new windows with rocks, meaning the charity has had to divert funds away from its vital services supporting people with a cancer diagnosis or long-term health condition, and their families.

Ruthie Boys, heritage engagement officer, outside the Aurora Wellbeing Centre in Worksop.

Despite contacting the police, the culprits have not yet been caught.

Ruthie Boys, Aurora Wellbeing heritage engagement officer, said: “This isn’t something that we can sustain. Although we are in this incredible building, we are still a very small charity.

“We’ve realised we have got to push that priority for CCTV outside the building.

Aurora Wellbeing has had to pay £160 for each smashed window to be replaced.

“It has an impact on our wellbeing, it has an impact on our finances, it has an impact on where the money we would like to spend on services goes. We have to divert that money to fixing these windows rather than to our wellbeing services.

“It impacts everybody - our staff and volunteers, as well as people who come in because they have such strong emotions that are attached to this building, as well as the charity itself.”

The charity relies completely on donations to run its services, which helps around 600 people diagnosed with cancer or a long-term health condition a year. Any person with a diagnosis can be offered a support package of six free beauty treatments or therapy sessions.

The centre also runs exercise classes and support groups, including for children and families, and bereavement support.

Aurora Wellbeing are appealing for donations to fund new CCTV outside the building to deter further vandalism.

Those wishing to support the charity can donate money in several ways, by visiting aurorawellbeing.org.uk/support-us/donate, or calling 01909 470985. The centre's tearoom and charity shop is also open Monday to Friday.