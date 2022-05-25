After six years in the making, the Aurora Wellbeing Centre, in Memorial Avenue has celebrated the completion of its new hub which showcases the town’s heritage while also providing vital services specific to people affected by cancer, including family and carers.

The former Worksop Library building has been transformed and features a public tea room and charity shop, alongside beauty treatment rooms, areas for exercise, counselling and wellbeing practitioners for cancer patients.

The building also holds a dedicated heritage area and virtual museum to tell the story of the building and connect visitors with the history of Worksop.

Ruthie Boys in the dedicated children's area

The virtual museum features dozens of objects, which have been chosen and photographed by volunteer curators, and also a huge display cabinet featuring items from Bassetlaw Museum that are linked to Worksop.

Work on the Grade II listed building began in December 2020 after Aurora Wellbeing received a £1.56million grant from the National Heritage Lottery Fund in 2016, plus an additional £500,000 from key stakeholders to renovate the old building.

An Aurora Wellbeing spokesperson said: “It has been a long journey to reach this point and we are delighted to celebrate the completion of this phase of the building’s re-development.

“Aurora now delivers its programme of wellbeing services from a building that provides local people with a community hub that celebrates the town's proud heritage, and a sanctuary where people can come when they need care and support the most.

Ali Firth shows Ann Roebuck around an area with all sorts of information for service users

“Aurora is a local charity and would like to thank the staff, volunteers and supporters who continually help us provide the services we do to support local people.

"We are grateful to have received National Lottery Heritage funding and to those who play the Lottery for enabling the project to be delivered.

"We look forward to continuing to support the wellbeing of people across Bassetlaw.”

For more information about Aurora Wellbeing , call 01909 470985 or visit www.aurorawellbeing.org.uk.

Gary Edwards has a hand massage from Carolyn Hardwick

Chair of Trustees Dr Philip Foster is joined for the opening by Bassetlaw Council Chair Madelaine Richardson, Mayor Tony Eaton amd his wife Julie, Centre manager Deborah Fores and Trustee Ian Hall

One of the newly decorated rooms