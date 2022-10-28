Kerry Lowe and Joy Wright, trustees of Kiveton Park and Wales Community Development Trust, set up the project so they could help redistribute food past its best-by date to stop it from going to waste.

The project officially launched in Little Yorkshire sandwich shop on Wales Road on Tuesday, October 25, with thanks to the donation of a domestic fridge freezer by resident Marc Waldock.

The fridge was packed full of food free to collect from Kiveton’s Co-op that would otherwise have been chucked - and it was left empty within the hour.

Joy Wright (left) and Kerry Lowe (right), pictured with Little Yorkshire owner Steve Cockburn (back right), Steelphalt staff, a Co-op worker, and Councillor Marnie Havard.

Just the next day, the project benefited from another donation of a commercial fridge from Rotherham business Steelphalt, along with a number of other items such as food, nappies, and toiletries.

Kerry, a mother of two, said she and Joy are planning to start weighing the food so they can measure how much is being saved from the bin.

The 36-year-old said: “We're really trying to educate people that this is not a food bank. This is a take-what-you-can-use because it would go into landfill otherwise.

Little Yorkshire in Kiveton Park is the new base of a community fridge, enabling residents to help tackle food waste.

“I've volunteered with various food waste companies in the past, and I do a lot with Olio to save their food waste, but to do something that's so community-based, and to do it in your own area and to be responsible for that, it feels amazing.

“It's been a bit of an emotional week, I'll be honest. I think it’s just bringing the community a little bit closer together. It’s really exciting.”

The pair are having to take turns to pick up unsold food from The Co-op after 9pm to stock the fridge for the following morning. They are now applying for funding to secure a container outside The Co-op for staff to drop the food in so it can be sorted for the following morning.

Joy added: “We’re delighted to be taking the unsold food at the Co-op who otherwise would have to have their leftover items taken away and destroyed for a fee.

“It’s really lovely to see that being diverted into the community because of their kindness and our team of community volunteers.”