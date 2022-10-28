Kiveton community fridge set up to tackle food waste empties within hour of opening
‘Feed bellies not bins’ is the message that’s being pushed out in Kiveton after the launch of a community fridge to help stop food waste.
Kerry Lowe and Joy Wright, trustees of Kiveton Park and Wales Community Development Trust, set up the project so they could help redistribute food past its best-by date to stop it from going to waste.
The project officially launched in Little Yorkshire sandwich shop on Wales Road on Tuesday, October 25, with thanks to the donation of a domestic fridge freezer by resident Marc Waldock.
The fridge was packed full of food free to collect from Kiveton’s Co-op that would otherwise have been chucked - and it was left empty within the hour.
Just the next day, the project benefited from another donation of a commercial fridge from Rotherham business Steelphalt, along with a number of other items such as food, nappies, and toiletries.
Kerry, a mother of two, said she and Joy are planning to start weighing the food so they can measure how much is being saved from the bin.
The 36-year-old said: “We're really trying to educate people that this is not a food bank. This is a take-what-you-can-use because it would go into landfill otherwise.
“I've volunteered with various food waste companies in the past, and I do a lot with Olio to save their food waste, but to do something that's so community-based, and to do it in your own area and to be responsible for that, it feels amazing.
“It's been a bit of an emotional week, I'll be honest. I think it’s just bringing the community a little bit closer together. It’s really exciting.”
The pair are having to take turns to pick up unsold food from The Co-op after 9pm to stock the fridge for the following morning. They are now applying for funding to secure a container outside The Co-op for staff to drop the food in so it can be sorted for the following morning.
Joy added: “We’re delighted to be taking the unsold food at the Co-op who otherwise would have to have their leftover items taken away and destroyed for a fee.
“It’s really lovely to see that being diverted into the community because of their kindness and our team of community volunteers.”